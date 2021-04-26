Spotify confirmed this week that it’s upping the price of family plans in the US starting April 30, increasing them from $14.99 to $15.99 per month. That’s not too bad, considering all other plans remain unaffected… for now.

According to The Verge, who received word of the changes directly from Spotify, it’s the EU and UK that are soon to see a bunch of increases. The increases are said to also be headed to our shores potentially, too. Those changes are as follows: In the UK, Student pricing is increasing from £4.99 to £5.99/month and Duo pricing is increasing from £12.99 to £13.99/month.

Again, for us in the US, it’s only the Family plan getting the increase for now. We’ll alert you when the other plans get affected, if they do.

Dang it.

// The Verge