Spotify Launches New Miniplayer for Facebook App

Spotify is bringing tunes directly to Facebook, launching a miniplayer that lives directly inside of the Facebook app. This means you won’t need to switch back and forth between apps to crank those tunes or discover new podcasts.

As explained, “Spotify Premium users can discover and experience songs and episodes with full playback directly from Spotify inside the Facebook app on iOS and Android. Spotify Free users can enjoy the same great experience via shuffle mode with accompanying ads from Spotify.”

Ready to take it for a spin?

Launch the Miniplayer:

Tap the “Play” button on the song you, your friend, family member, or favorite creator shared from Spotify to their Facebook News Feed. The first time you’re using the miniplayer, you’ll see a consent dialog open—click on “Connect” to continue. If you’re logged in to Spotify, the apps will automatically switch and playback will start from within the Spotify app. (If you’re not logged in, you will be prompted to do so.) Spotify keeps playing even if you keep scrolling down your News Feed, but you’ll have control over playback options so you can pause or dismiss the miniplayer.

This new feature is headed out to users in the US starting today. See it in action below.

// Spotify