Samsung’s Best All Discounted Today (S21, Buds Pro, Watch 3, and More)

All of the top Samsung products available right now have been discounted over at Amazon for the day. Some may be for longer than others, but if you are on the hunt for any of Samsung’s newest and best, it’s probably on sale at the moment.

The best deals include a $250 discount on the 256GB models of the Galaxy S21 Ultra and Galaxy S21+. With those price drops, you are looking at starting prices of $999 and $799, which match their 128GB models, yet you get double the storage.

The Galaxy Watch 3 is $150 off once again, with starting prices of $249 (41mm) or $279 (45mm). All of Samsung’s best ear buds are discounted too, like the Galaxy Buds Pro at $20 off, Buds Live at $40 off, and Buds+ (also) at $40 off.

We’ve started a list of the deals for you below, but if there is something not there that you have had your eye on, I would search for it on Amazon. My guess is that most Samsung things are on sale today.

Shop Samsung’s huge Amazon sale: