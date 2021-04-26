Star Wars marketing has infiltrated nearly all aspects of life these days, but sometimes, the products that get mixed in with that branding can be pretty sweet. Take this limited edition Nebula Capsule II from Anker for example. The Nebula Capsule II was already a pretty sweet Android-powered projector device, capable of beaming apps and media on a wall at up to 100″ wide with a resolution of 720p. Now it comes in a limited edition R2-D2 skin, essentially upping the cool factor by at least 10.

From what we can tell, the Android-powered model of the Capsule II already runs you $580 on Amazon. This R2-D2-themed unit isn’t cheap either, costing you $699. That licensing ain’t free, folks. The projector does have all of the same features, just in case you are worried about missing something. There’s the 100″ image projection, 720p resolution, access to Google Cast functionality, up to 4 hours of battery life when unplugged from a wall, as well as the ability to project Princess Leia’s holographic message for Obi-Wan Kenobi. That’s pretty darn sweet right there.

All of the projection and hardware specs are listed on Amazon if you’re interested. Main highlights include 200 ANSI lumens, 30,000 hours of lamp life, 16:9 aspect ratio, four projection modes, HDMI in at 1080p, USB-A in for USB drive support, 2GB RAM, and 8GB storage.

Is this the droid you’re looking for? /end cheese