I recently received a PowerHub from Intelli for review, which is a charging station for one’s desk. Given many of us are still working from home and attempting to improve our setups, this looked like a neat multi purpose product I should check out. I’m always looking to maximize my power outlets, so the PowerHub looked right up my alley. My hunch was totally correct, as this little thing kicks butt.

PowerHub can provide power for up to 6 devices at once via 2 AC outlets, a 10W Qi wireless charging pad, 2 USB-A ports, plus an 18W USB-C port. Considering you only use one outlet to power this station, that’s a ton of functionality and completely ideal for my work setup. I plug it into my desk’s grommet outlet, wirelessly charge my phone, power one of my desktop monitors, and still have more power to spare. At only $49 (currently on sale, usually it’s $69), that’s great.

PowerHub Outlets/Ports

18W USB-C with Power Delivery

2x USB-A Ports

10W Qi Wireless Charger

2x A/C Outlets

If you think PowerHub can upgrade your work space, follow the link below and take advantage of that $20 off sale.