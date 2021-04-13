Google’s Fast Pair connection software for Bluetooth users is getting an updated, “easier-to-use” layout this week. On top of that, Fast Pair now supports over 100 different Bluetooth devices, making it more widely usable for Android users.

If you aren’t familiar, Fast Pair is pretty awesome. Whenever you have a supported Bluetooth device around your device, it’ll automatically pop up with pair requests and get you listening to tunes in no time at all. With this update, that support is expanding and it’ll apparently look better while doing it. Overall, should be sweet.

Be on the lookout for the new Fast Pair experience this week.