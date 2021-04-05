OnePlus announced an incremental update for the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro this week, labeled as OxygenOS 11.2.3.3. Still based on Android 11, this update is just a small bug fixer and should be making its way to all OnePlus 9 units soon after the rollout completes in India.

Highlights for this small update include power consumption performance improvements (Kellen, this is aimed at you), system stability improvements, camera improvements, and network improvements.

What’s New in OxygenOS 11.2.3.3

System Improved the power consumption performance to extend the battery life Fixed known issues and improved system stability

Camera Improved the shooting and recording experience

Network Improved the stability of telecommunication functions Improved the WLAN transmission performance and stability



OnePlus 9 owners, how are the new phones treating you?

// OnePlus