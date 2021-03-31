They may have weak beer, but Utah appears to be ahead of the curve regarding mobile/digital driver’s licenses (mDLs). Announced this week, a pilot program is launching this summer that will allow people to use their mobile phones as their driver’s license. No more, “Sorry, officer, I left my wallet at home!” excuses.

This is some next-level mobile ID, not just a photo of you on your phone. We obviously can’t allow for this concept to be highjacked and taken advantage of by wrongdoers. As detailed, Utah will utilize the ISO 18013-5 standard for mDL, which provides the benefit of cryptographic proof of identity that, “prevents forgery and cannot be achieved by simply showing your phone screen to a clerk at a business.”

Utah is hoping that this pilot can help build public acceptance of mDL in real-world scenarios such as banking, travel, traffic stops, and restaurant and liquor store transactions that require age verification.

Utahns, you may be able to leave their wallet at home soon! You lucky ducks.

// mobileDL