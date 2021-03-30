Out of Google’s Area 120, which is an incubator for ideas, apps, and services, there’s a new app called Stack available to those with an Android device in the US. With it, you can scan any sort of document with your phone’s camera, then the app can automatically sort and organize (or Stack) said document for you.

Now, as what’s essentially an alpha/beta type of app, you can expect some errors. As Google details, “It’s early days — our algorithms still get things wrong, but we’re improving them every day.” However, should everything be working smoothly, you can scan a receipt, with the app automatically recognizing that it is indeed a receipt and filing it away as such for access later on. This is great for those professionals who travel for work and need to keep track of receipts. Easy!

Once things are stacked, copies are filed away to your attached Google Drive account for access later on. Additionally, Stack will identify important information in documents, such as “due date” or “total amount due,” and pull it out to make it easier to find and access. On top of that, you can search through the full text of documents — not just the title — to quickly find what you need.

If you’d like to give Stack a try, follow the link below.