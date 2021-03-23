WATCH: OnePlus 9 Series Launch Event! (10AM Eastern)

Today is the day that OnePlus fully reveals all details of its next phone series, the OnePlus 9. After days (weeks?) of teases and feature announcements, we should get everything we need today, like price. If we leave today not knowing all of the stuff about the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro, then something is wrong.

Alongside at least two new phones, we should also see their first wearable watch, called OnePlus Watch. It isn’t Wear OS, but could be an affordable smartwatch option for those looking at fitness-focused wearables.

There is an event taking place at 10AM Eastern (7AM Pacific) to talk about everything and you can tune in right here.