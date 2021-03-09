Sonos Roam is Super Portable and Costs $169

Sonos unwrapped its newest speaker today as the Sonos Roam, its most portable speaker to date. This also happens to be the most affordable from Sonos and comes in at $169.

Packed with WiFi, multi-room listening capabilities, and voice controls, this is very much a Sonos speaker that could slot in with the rest of your Sonos home setup. However, when you decide to bring the beats with you, it’s portable, has Bluetooth, is IP67 water and dust resistant, and will last up 10 hours on a charge. It even has drop resistance, should you be worried about taking care of your $170 Bluetooth speaker.

The Roam uses Trueplay tuning to adapt sound to your surroundings, has on-device controls, charges over USB-C or on any Qi wireless charger, and works if its lying down or standing up.

You can buy Sonos Roam in either black or white through pre-orders that are open now. The Roam ships on April 20.