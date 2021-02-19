Spotted by the good people at Android Police, the YouTube for Android application now supports playback at a whopping resolution of 2160p at 60fps (4K @ 60), complete with HDR (high dynamic resolution). This would be really exciting news, if only there were more smartphones capable of taking advantage of videos that crispy. Alas, there’s only a handful.

If you happen to own a Sony device with their 4K HDR displays, this is a big day for you. As an example, the Xperia 1 II has a display that can utilize this. I believe Sony has a few others, too.

I’ve tested playback on my Pixel 5, obviously pointless since my resolution tops at 1080p, but I can confirm the option is live. You will just need to find a video originally uploaded in 4K with HDR. As you’d expect, those options are also somewhat limited, but the number is definitely growing as 4K adoption becomes more the norm.

Enjoy, Sony phone owners!

// Android Police