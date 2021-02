Verizon is shipping out a couple security patch updates to Motorola devices — one for the Moto Z4 and one for the Motorola One 5G. The only thing listed as being inside is the January patch, so there’s nothing too fancy going on here.

Once updated, Moto Z4 owners will be on software version QDFS30.130-42-5-10-7m while Motorola One 5G folk will see QPNS30.37-Q3-42-40-7-4.

Enjoy your new update, select Motorola phone owners.

