There’s a handful of new devices available for pre-order from Samsung this morning, and the question is, are you picking one up? For options, there’s the $799 Galaxy S21, $999 Galaxy S21+, and the Galaxy S21 Ultra at $1199. All three appear to be good devices, but we can’t say for sure since we weren’t fortunate enough to get one from Samsung.

If you need to know about specs and features, you can find all of that info right here, but what we’re looking for is your instant reaction. If you’re still on the fence, let us know what you’re debating down in the comments.

So, are you picking up the new Galaxy S21?

Are you buying a Galaxy S21? Yes, a Galaxy S21

Yes, a Galaxy S21+

Yes, a Galaxy S21 Ultra

Still on the Fence

No, not buying one View Results