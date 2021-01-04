The latest streaming service, Discovery+, is now available to those interested in strictly binging shows from channels like HGTV, Animal Planet, Food Network, and Heaven forbid, TLC.

In total, Discovery+ offers access to over 2,500 TV shows, as well as new originals, all for a starting price of $4.99/month (w/ ads). For an ad-free experience, you’ll be paying $6.99/month. If you happen to be a Verizon customer, your price is much better. In fact, you’ll be paying nothing for the first 12 months of an ad-free account. Lucky ducks. The only caveat is that you’ll need a certain wireless or home internet plan. More details can be seen here for Verizon customers.

Back to Discovery+, access to the service has been well thought out. At launch, there are apps for all of the different platforms, including Android TV, Xbox, Roku, Apple, and more.

If you want to get started, Discovery+ offers one free week of usage, so even if you don’t intend on signing up, I’d recommend checking out that new Irwin family show whenever that’s ready. I love those kids.

// Verizon