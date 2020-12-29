OnePlus 8T Update Optimizes and Improves a Lot of Stuff

The OnePlus 8T is receiving an update across the globe starting this week to build 11.0.6.7. The update improves several areas (gestures, camera), adds new features (keyboard), fixes several bugs (WiFi), and adds a newer security patch.

Depending where you live with your OnePlus 8T, your build number could change some. OnePlus sends out different builds for India, Europe, and North America, where the difference lies within the last couple of letters of the version. If you are using an updater service to get your 8T updates, make sure you grab the correct version.

IN: 11.0.6.7.KB05DA

EU: 11.0.6.7.KB05BA

NA: 11.0.6.7.KB05AA​

Once updated, you should find an “optimized” experience in your full-screen gestures, more success when using the fingerprint reader, a new keyboard height adjustment feature, optimized image quality for nightscape shots, and the November security patch. OnePlus is also fixing a WiFi connection failed bug and improving “stability of communication.”

READ: OnePlus 8T review

Here is the full OnePlus 8T update changelog:

System Optimized the experience of full-screen gestures Increased fingerprint unlock success rates for faster unlock speed Newly added keyboard height adjustment where you can raise or hide the bottom shortcut bar for a better input experience (Go to Settings-System-Language & input-Keyboard height adjustment) Updated Android security patch to 2020.11

Camera Optimized the image quality on nightscape

Gallery Fixed a small probability issue that photos don’t display in the Gallery

Network Fixed the issue that the WiFi connection failed in a specific situation Improved the stability of communication

OnePlus Store (—IN only) An intuitive and convenient way to manage your OnePlus account, get easy-to-access support, discover exciting members-only benefits, and shop for OnePlus products. (Please note that it can be uninstalled)



Overall, the update seems substantial for an end-of-year build. To check for it, head into Settings>System>System updates. If you aren’t seeing it right away, that’s because OnePlus slow rolls these out. It could be several days before your phone gets it.

// OnePlus