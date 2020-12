AT&T announced this morning the launch of 5G+ in another US city, this time in downtown Tampa. This means should you be in a supported area and own a supported device, you’ll be surfing the web at up to 1Gbps speeds.

As for where you’ll find the mmW network known as 5G+, AT&T specifies that you’ll need to be in the Channel District, with more areas to come. This is not a huge area, though, it is home to the Florida Aquarium.

Go find those speeds, Tampa residents!

