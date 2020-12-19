Woot is running a wild sale right now on Samsung’s excellent Galaxy Buds+ that will get you into a pair for just $85. The thing is, this is the BTS version, so you have to be OK with purple and hearts and more purple and K-Pop. If you are – or can overlook it all for the discounted beats you’ll pump into your ears – then you should jump right on this.

Originally priced at $199, Woot has the BTS Galaxy Buds+ with a $115 discount. The non-BTS version retails for $150 on most days, so even if you compare to those this is still a huge deal. And you should compare to those, because these are the exact same Buds+ only in a special edition colorway and package.

You still get the crazy 11-hour battery life, better-than-most-buds sound, and some touch controls and smarts. The Galaxy Buds+ are really good buds. Tim swears by them. At $85, they should not be passed on. Well, unless you really don’t like purple and hearts.

This deal, even at Woot, is for brand new pairs of the BTS Buds+. Since Woot is an Amazon company, they are offering free 2-day shipping for Prime members too.

Woot Deal Link