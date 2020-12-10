Subscribe to YouTube TV? You may want to check your email! Google is sending out emails entitling subscribers of YouTube TV to a free Chromecast With Google TV. That’s a $50 value and a solid holiday gift.

If you receive the email, simply hit the “claim” button and you’ll be taken to the Google Store where a coupon code will be added to your cart automatically. Shipping is free, too, so you’ll soon have a new Chromecast in your possession free of charge.

Thanks, Google!

Update: To note, there are a few eligibility requirements. For example, you have to be a member with account dating back to at least June 1, 2018. There’s a few so be sure to read through them all.

Here’s the email going out.