The 2020 Google Pixel line-up is priced in a way that offering huge discounts might never happen and so we are constantly on the lookout for even a minor price reduction. We saw $50 discounts on the Pixel 5 over Black Friday week, but today Best Buy is dropping $50 off all of Google’s current Pixel phones for a limited time. There is one small catch, though.

For today, you’ll find the Pixel 5, Pixel 4a 5G, and Pixel 4a at $50 cheaper than they would normally sell for. With that discount, you are looking at a Pixel 5 for $649, Pixel 4a 5G for $449, and the Pixel 4a for $299. For the Pixel 4a devices, these are about the best prices we’ve seen.

To get that price, Best Buy is requiring you to “activate” those phones with either Verizon or AT&T. These are discounts on the unlocked models that work at all carriers, but that is the catch I mentioned above. If you don’t want to deal with carrier activation, you’ll have to fork out the full price.

I’ll let you decide if it’s all worth it. If you think so, you have until the end of the day in this 12-hour flash sale.