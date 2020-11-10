Might as Well Buy a Cheap PNY MicroSD Card Today

In a large storage sale today, Amazon is hosting discounts on various products from PNY, Seagate, Western Digital, Lexar, Toshiba, and more. You’ll find hard drives for your backup needs, flash drives for portable storage, and microSD cards with storage capacities so big you’ll never fill them up.

Since we talk mobile, we’ll focus our efforts on the PNY microSD cards that are all heavily discounted. The Elite-X 128GB ($6 off) and 256GB ($9 off) cards, as well as the 512GB Pro Elite card ($23 off) are all at some of their lowest prices ever.

All of these cards are rated A1 or A2, so they are all built to handle Android apps. They also have Class 10, U3, and V30 speed ratings with up to 100MB/s read speeds. These are quick little cards built to deal with all of that 4K footage you keep shooting.

Amazon Deal Links: