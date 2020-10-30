Samsung has launched a refreshed version of its Galaxy Store, which is an important entity for the company, seeing as how it’s currently the only mobile app store in the US where you can download Fortnite.

Because of that, and the fact that select Samsung devices are compatible with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, the company sees the Galaxy Store as the go-to mobile gaming shop. To better serve that community, it is swapping out the service’s past UI in favor of a 2-tab look: One tab for Games and another for Apps. Easy.

As you might expect, the Games tab is your “launchpad for exclusive previews, promos, and Rewards.” Meanwhile, the Apps tab is “your one-stop shop for customized experiences that connect you to the rest of the Galaxy ecosystem.”

This new Galaxy Store experience is making its way out to folks right now.

// Samsung