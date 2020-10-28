The PS5 is right around the corner, and to celebrate, a fancy new PlayStation app is rolling out to those with an account for the PlayStation Network. Before this update, the PS app for Android and iOS was definitely starting to show its age. Following the update, we have a revamped UI, PS Messages integrated into the app, plus access to voice chat and party groups can now be created from the app. Woohoo!

PlayStation also highlights special PS5 features, such as the ability to remote launch games, manage your consoles storage, and sign into the PS5 via the app. All good stuff.

We’ve highlighted a few of the good things below. You can view the full list here.

What’s New

Updated UI – The first thing you'll notice is the sleek new UI of the redesigned PS App. The new home screen lets you quickly see what your friends are playing and access details about your recently played games, including your Trophy List.

Messages integration – For a unified experience, the PS Messages app feature will now be integrated in the updated PS App so you can seamlessly message your friends all in one place. As part of this integration, PS Messages will no longer be available as a standalone app. Your existing messages and threads in PS Messages will be carried over to the updated PS App.

Voice Chat and Party Groups – You can now create party groups from PS App, and voice chat with up to 15 other friends though your mobile phone. Also, a note to fans: the PlayStation team is looking into your feedback around the Parties changes introduced in the PS4 system software update 8.00. There are no updates to share today, but thanks for speaking up about your concerns – we're listening and evaluating.

New features for PS5 – When PS5 arrives, you'll be able to remotely launch games, manage storage on your console if you run out of space while downloading a game, and quickly sign in to PS5 straight from the PS App.

You can find the new app by following the link below.

