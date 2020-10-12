The official YouTube Music app for Android TV and the one pre-loaded on select smart TVs is getting some much needed love. Following this update, users will have a bunch of new features, so for those who have stuck with the service since the switch from Play Music, keep on reading.

For Android TV devices, there are three main things coming: The ability to access your uploads, a new playback interface that now includes song/artist information and progress bar, as well as a new YouTube Music row for your home screen.

You can expect to see these changes automatically on your supported device, but if you don’t want to wait, you can download YouTube Music yourself.

In addition to those things, YouTube says it’s working hard on more things. “In the coming months, YouTube Music Premium users will be able to continue playing music in the background after exiting the app, similar to YouTube Music on mobile, so stay tuned!”

For Smart TVs with access to YouTube Music (non-Android TV), YouTube says users will have access to saved playlists (liked songs, etc.) right in the YouTube Music tab within the YouTube app on the TV. And lastly, you’ll see updated visuals to better show off playlist artwork that should make music easier to find.

All good things!

