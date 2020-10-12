Maybe you don’t need all of the latest fancy stuff? Maybe last year’s phone will do you just fine? If that’s the case, you can save a ton of money, which is always a great thing. Right now on eBay, Microsoft is selling off its inventory of unlocked Galaxy Note 10 units for the US, pricing them to sell quickly at just $550, which is a heckuva discount from the original $950 price tag.

The Galaxy Note 10 model features a 6.3″ FHD AMOLED display, Snapdragon 855 processor, 8GB RAM, 256GB storage, S Pen, triple rear camera setup, 3,500mAh battery, plus an IP68 rating. Full list of specs can be seen here.

This eBay listing is just for the black color, but this $550 price is pretty darn great. Follow the link below to take advantage.

Cheers Flosserelli!