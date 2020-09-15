T-Mobile has a fresh offering for T-Mobile Tuesdays this week, offering all customers six months of Quibi for the price of free. The only thing to note is that you’ll need to be a new customer, which shouldn’t be too difficult considering Quibi’s customer numbers can’t possibly be all that high. It’s reported that it lost 90% of its customers following the free trial period.

In more happy news, to go along with your free Quibi, T-Mobile is also handing out free pretzels from Auntie Anne’s. It’s a BOGO deal, so should you be at the store, buy one pretzel item and receive another pretzel item for free. Yummy.

Get on it, T-Mobile customers.

// T-Mobile Tuesdays