The new Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 already had a price that should leave you asking if a smartwatch is really worth the investment, so Samsung decided to make an even more expensive model. The Galaxy Watch 3 will now come as a titanium version that costs $600.

This new titanium version arrives October 2 in Mystic Black, is the 45mm size, and has all of the features of the non-titanium version. The only difference is that the case is “elegant and lightweight, yet built to last” and “with military-grade durability.” Also, in the box you get a metal band that is supposedly easy to adjust (see above).

If you want it, head over to Samsung’s store here in a couple of weeks.

REVIEW: Galaxy Watch 3

// Samsung