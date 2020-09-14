Come Watch LG Show Off Its New Flippable Wing Phone! (Updated)

UPDATE : It’s official – details here.

The LG Explorer Project, a group from LG that is apparently into making technology concepts come to life, is about to show off its first phone. Called LG WING, this new device skips the idea of foldables and is instead going out of its way to be something completely different. Different can be good!

This morning, you can watch along with us as LG shows off WING and see if they can sell us on the idea or at least let everyone know how much an Explorer Project device might cost and where we can get one.

The live streamed event kicks off at 7AM Pacific (10AM Eastern).