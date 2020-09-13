Samsung has set the date for the unveiling of the Galaxy S20 Fan Edition (FE), at least, that’s what we expect them to unveil. The online event is scheduled for September 23 at 10AM ET (7AM PT).

The Galaxy S20 FE is an enticing device, thanks to its rumored 6.5″ flat AMOLED display with a refresh rate of up 120Hz. You can also expect a Snapdragon 865 processor, 128GB storage, 6GB RAM, and a price that probably reflects that this device isn’t meant to be a super high-end phone. If anything, we see it as a direct Pixel 5 competitor, so expect something competitive in the pricing department.

Here’s what Samsung said in its invitation we just received in our inbox.

Over the years, Samsung has developed a special relationship with Galaxy fans around the world. Their valuable feedback has helped create exciting innovations and made mobile experiences better for everyone.

Mark your calendars.