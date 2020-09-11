Google detailed the new UI for the Meet app for Android and iOS devices, though, you’ll notice it’s nothing too crazy. In fact, it’s the same UI that’s available in the Meet tab inside of Gmail, but if you’re anything like me, you disabled that nonsense on day one.

Rolling out right now, Google details that users will see a New Meeting button. If you tap on this button, you’ll get 3 options: Get meeting joining info to share with others, Start a Meet call instantly, and Schedule a new meeting in Google Calendar.

Again, this is rolling out now. Enjoy.

// Google