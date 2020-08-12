The Pixel 4a doesn’t have many secrets anymore, even if it won’t arrive on most doorsteps until next week. Here’s one that I don’t believe has been shared yet, though.

The Google Pixel 4a has a special live wallpaper under the “Come Alive” section of its Wallpapers app called “Eclipse.” I’ve asked everyone I know who owns a Pixel phone and none of them can see this wallpaper, nor have I been able to find it on any of my own non-4a devices. I think it’s a 4a exclusive!

As you can see from the shot below, “Come Alive” is supposed to show you an “ebb and flow” of colors as your battery life changes. I can tell you that after using it for the past day, all I see is a blue tint that slow fades from the top of the phone to the bottom as my battery level drops. Flipping to dark mode changes the blue to a deeper purple. Yeah, that’s about it.

OK, so that wasn’t that exciting, but it is a pretty chill, dark wallpaper for these dark times. I like it.