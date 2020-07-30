Here’s a quick heads up for OnePlus 7T, Galaxy S9 family, and Galaxy Note 9 owners on T-Mobile — your phones are receiving the July security patch this week.

Labeled as build 10.0.10.HD63CB for the OnePlus 7T, the July patch is all that’s mentioned in the changelog, but if you happen to see anything else, feel free to let us know. For the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+, T-Mobile lists the July patch and an “all new interface,” though, we’re a little lost on what that could mean. We’ve done some digging and don’t see word of any actual changes to the interface. Regardless, the build is listed as G960USQU7ETG3 for the S9 and G965USQU7ETG3 for the S9+.

The Galaxy Note 9’s build is N960USQU4ETG2. Inside, there’s the July patch, as well as screen improvements for when the WQHD+ option is selected.

Go grab those updates, folks.

// T-Mobile [2] [3] [4]