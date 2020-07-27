Appy Weather, one of the apps we told you to check out if you’re looking to ditch Dark Sky before it exits Android in August, continues to get better and full of features.

In recent updates, the app’s native radar has been redesigned, there are now custom notifications, more widgets are available (plus more are planned), and there are new subscription options. For those who are cool with paying for their weather, Appy has 3 tiers now. There’s the Plus tier for $4/year which has widgets, radar, and no ads, plus two Pro options ($1/month or $10/year) that has all of the Plus features as well as custom notifications, more map layers, and Foreca weather integration.

I know some folks think paying for weather is insane, but when you support developers monetarily for the time and energy they put into their work, they tend to make better apps.

Dark Sky is scheduled to be gone from Android on August 1, which means a lot of us need replacement apps. Give Appy Weather a shot by following the link below. The available widgets already have me making the switch.

// Appy Weather