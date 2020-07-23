Live TV has arrived for Plex and it’s actually very awesome. Totally free to Plex users, there are now over 80 channels to stream for absolutely free, including plenty of good stuff like dedicated channels for AFV, Wipeout, Deal or No Deal, as well as standard channels like Yahoo Finance, Toon Goggles, Reuters, IGN, and plenty others.

This Live TV feature pairs nicely with Plex’s library of on-demand content, too, making for a solid library of shows and movies for users.

Today Plex is bringing it all back (except for the fax machine, still working on that integration) with free Live TV for everyone, in all 220+ countries that Plex serves. With over 80+ channels (plus even more coming soon) across all your favorite genres. And this is in addition to the 14,000 (and counting) free movies, documentaries, and TV shows you can find on Plex on-demand, so there’s always something on to fit your mood.

Live TV is now live, so as long as you have a Plex account, get to streaming. If you don’t have a Plex account, what are you doing? Sign-up here.

