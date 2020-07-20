From now until July 31, Mobvoi is hosting a summer sale on its website, significantly bringing down the price of select TicWatch and TicPod models. Should you have been eyeing a new Wear OS device or you’d like to join the rest of us in the 21st century with some wireless earbuds, now’s looking like a decent time to make the jump.

For Wear OS, there’s the TicWatch S2 down 33% to $120 in the Glacier color or $144 in the standard Black. You can also get the TicWatch Pro for $199 (20% off), TicWatch C2 for $140 (30% off), as well as the TicPods 2 Pro for $105 (25% off).

If you’re interested in any of these, follow the links below.

