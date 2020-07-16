Android 11’s New Emoji are Peak 2020

World Emoji Day is this week, and to celebrate, Google is detailing the looks of Android 11’s new emoji. As the title of this post suggests, there’s some peak 2020 designs in here, such as the gravestone, a pair of lungs, a toilet plunger, little blueberries that might as well represent COVID-19, plus a cockroach that looks way too f*cking happy to be a cockroach.

Don’t be looking all happy to be eating trash, cockroach!

It’s not all dark and gloom, though. There are also ninja emoji, a few tools (saws, ladders, etc.), a boomerang, a houseplant (some variety of fern), and a tea pot. As you can see, along with that bad stuff, there’s plenty of good stuff, too. In total, there are 117 new emoji to choose from.

These new emoji will be available this fall, so you won’t have to wait too much longer to try them out.

Google also took this time to detail a new feature for the Gboard beta, which allows you to quickly access emoji. Called the quick access emoji bar, this feature is now live for beta users of Gboard, which you can enroll for right here.

Happy Emoji Day, everyone!