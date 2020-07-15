If you haven’t yet moved on from your wired headphones and replaced them with a wireless alternative, and consider yourself a lover of good sounding tunes, the following product is for you. Called the DB12 THX AAAMP from HELM Audio, this little $199 cable attachment for any device with a 3.5mm headphone jack is an incredible accessory for those who adore good sounding audio.

What it does is pretty straightforward from a consumer standpoint, but the technology that’s packed into the cable is extensive. What the DB12 THX AAAMP is is an in-line amplifier, capable of boosting your device’s volume by +12dB, as well as offering an independently controlled Bass Boost of +6dB.

To use it, all you do is stick the male 3.5mm end of the cable into your phone or laptop, power it on via the switch, then plug your headphones into the cable. You instantly hear the volume boost and can then opt to add in the additional bass boost. If you’re watching a movie, playing mobile games or listening to music, it’s the perfect audio accessory.

From a tech standpoint, the main idea behind this device is to deliver louder, clearer audio. Anyone can purchase an app that boosts the volume of your device, but that volume boost brings along distortions in whatever you might be listening to. This device not only ups the volume, but maintains clarity in the music. This is why audiophiles might get a big kick out of it. You can see an overview of tech features here.

The only issue is, it’s $199. The only people likely buying this have a ton of disposable income and take their audio super seriously. It’s great if you’re an audiophile, but most folks can’t afford $199 for a volume-boosting cable. If you can afford it, by all means, I think you will really enjoy this. For everyone else, we’re giving one away!

In the process of sending me a unit, HELM Audio sent me two by mistake, so that means we have an extra to give away to a lucky reader! And if you’re worried because your phone doesn’t have a headphone jack, don’t fret, the amplifier works perfectly with USB-C adapters!

1 (one) HELM Audio DB12 AAAMP cable. Retail value $199.

