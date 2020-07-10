Buy a Select Samsung Galaxy Phone, Get Postmates Unlimited for 1 Year

Now until the end of July, should you purchase a select Galaxy device from Samsung, you’ll be eligible for a free year of Postmates Unlimited, the service that gets you free delivery on orders (with a minimum basket size). That’s clutch during times such as these. You’ll also receive a $25 Postmates credit, plus a $50 Galaxy Store credit. In total, that’s $175 worth of stuff.

As for which device purchases are eligible, Samsung notes that anyone who buys a Galaxy S20 5G series device, Galaxy Note10+ 5G, or Galaxy A71 5G are able to get in on this promotion.

That’s not all, though.

Should you be playing Pokemon GO still, Samsung has an exclusive set of avatar items currently available to Galaxy owners. To claim those, redeem your special code in Samsung’s Summer of Galaxy Owner Rewards Portal and then head to Niantic’s Redemption portal to unlock the avatar set. This reward will be available beginning July 13.

Good times for Galaxy owners.

// Samsung