If you need an official Stadia controller for playing your games, Google is offering 10% off its gaming controller for what we assume is a limited time. At 10% off, the price for the controller falls to $62, down from the usual $69.
What’s sweet about the Stadia controller is that it’s not only good for Stadia games, but Android mobile games in general. Via the USB-C connection, I’ve been playing the original Sonic the Hedgehog like a champ on my smartphone, taking me way back to my SEGA Genesis days. It’s a well-built controller and definitely something you want to have if you’re into mobile gaming, as well as Stadia.
You can pick one up by following the link below.
Collapse Show Comments
4 Comments