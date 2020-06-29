If you need an official Stadia controller for playing your games, Google is offering 10% off its gaming controller for what we assume is a limited time. At 10% off, the price for the controller falls to $62, down from the usual $69.

What’s sweet about the Stadia controller is that it’s not only good for Stadia games, but Android mobile games in general. Via the USB-C connection, I’ve been playing the original Sonic the Hedgehog like a champ on my smartphone, taking me way back to my SEGA Genesis days. It’s a well-built controller and definitely something you want to have if you’re into mobile gaming, as well as Stadia.

