Samsung is looking to entice more Galaxy owners into using its Galaxy Store app by offering Samsung Rewards points whenever you buy a game.

The breakdown is easy enough to follow: users will earn three Samsung Rewards points for every dollar spent on games in the Galaxy Store. With those earned points, you’ll be able to exchange them for new Galaxy Store games. Samsung notes that it also plans to introduce “even more exciting and rewarding ways to play as the summer goes on.”

The Galaxy Store offers plenty of fine games, just like Google Play. If you don’t plan on leaving the Samsung ecosystem for a while, you might as well take Samsung up on this offer for games that are on the Galaxy Store. It may lead to free games down the road, which is never a bad thing.

