AUKEY is hosting a big time sale on its super fancy, super expensive wireless power bank/wireless charger. If you’ve had your eyes on one of these puppies, but the price was scary, you can snag it now for just $99, down from its usual $150 price. Coupon codes are just the best, right?

If you aren’t familiar with these, don’t worry, neither was I until recently. When plugged in on your desk, you have a wireless charger/fast charger for your laptop computer and phones with 45W Power Delivery. The base itself features multiple USB ports, acting like a hefty charging hub for all your things. When mobile, you have a 10,000mAh power bank that also features wireless charging. When plugged into the bank while mobile, you have 18W PD and Quick Charge 3.0.

These are very sweet devices, but they’re expensive, so not a lot of people have experience with them. If you want to give it a go, use the coupon code below for $50 off your purchase on Amazon.

Father’s Day, anyone?