Verizon is shipping out an update to the LG V60, labeled as version V600VM10d.

Inside this update, owners will find the April security patch, updates for preinstalled LG apps, updates for Verizon’s bloatware apps, improved fingerprint reader stability, as well as other changes.

Here’s the full changelog.

What’s New

April 2020 Security patches

Updates to all LG preloaded apps

Updates to some Verizon Wireless apps

Updates to Google apps

Improved Fingerprint stability

No PictureMe/Call Filter Badge is displayed on Visual Voicemail

Restores data from another Android device via LG Backup

Skip Activation user interface notification and Toast messages if Airplane mode is on

Go grab that update, V60 owners.

