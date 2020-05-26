Verizon is shipping out an update to the LG V60, labeled as version V600VM10d.
Inside this update, owners will find the April security patch, updates for preinstalled LG apps, updates for Verizon’s bloatware apps, improved fingerprint reader stability, as well as other changes.
Here’s the full changelog.
What’s New
- April 2020 Security patches
- Updates to all LG preloaded apps
- Updates to some Verizon Wireless apps
- Updates to Google apps
- Improved Fingerprint stability
- No PictureMe/Call Filter Badge is displayed on Visual Voicemail
- Restores data from another Android device via LG Backup
- Skip Activation user interface notification and Toast messages if Airplane mode is on
Go grab that update, V60 owners.
