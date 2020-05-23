With the launch of the Motorola Edge+ (review), Motorola also has new accessories featuring fast charging in both wireless and wired varieties. The best bundle we’ve seen is a package that includes their new 15W wireless charger as well as their 27W TurboPower wall charger and 6.6ft USB-C cable.

This bundle normally retails for $59.99, but we have a code that will slash $12 off, dropping it to $47.99.

You may be thinking, “Kellen, Anker sells all sorts of wireless chargers for $10.” You are correct, but those typically don’t include a cable or wall charger, where this does. And not only that, but again, this is a 15W wireless charger and a 27W PD fast charger and a 6.6ft cable with Motorola’s backing. It’s a pretty good bundle.

The 15W wireless charger (CHR-0662) is Qi, so it’ll work with any Qi-enabled smartphone. The 27W PD charger (SC-31) is compatible with Quick Charge 4+ and Power Delivery, so it’ll get your current phone charging quickly. It can charge some laptops too.

To get the $12 off, hit that link below and use code “20OFF4DL” at checkout. That code is available from today through May 31.

Amazon Deal Link