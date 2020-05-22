Given most consumers have zero experience with TCL smartphones in the US, the company has released a brief statement regarding what buyers can expect from the TCL 10 Pro and 10L in terms of software updates.

A spokesman for TCL sent the following statement.

We can confirm both the TCL 10 Pro and TCL 10L will, at minimum, receive one major OS update as well as SMR updates every two months for 2 years.

Both the 10 Pro and 10L launched with Android 10, so TCL is committing to an Android 11 upgrade, at minimum. On top of that, security patches every two months for two 2 years. Honestly, that’s not bad for relatively inexpensive devices. However, if you solely value updates, you can bet the Pixel 4a will get at least two major OS upgrades on top of monthly security patches.

Something to keep in mind.

