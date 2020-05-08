Word Crack 2 is available on Android this week, published by Etermax, the same company that gave us Trivia Crack and the original Word Crack.

The game is very much a Scrabble and Words With Friends alternative, where players test each other’s vocabulary and place differently valued letters on a tiled board to score points. I’m pretty sure everyone is familiar with the foundation of these games, but Word Crack 2 also provides a few mini games inside to keep players occupied while they wait for their turn. There are also various power-ups to use against your opponent, but as a Scrabble purist, I’m not overly fond of such things.

If you need a new time waster with your friends or family during isolation, follow the link below.