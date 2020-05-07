Google Lens is picking up a couple new features this week.

Highlighted in an announcement blog post, the features are Copy to Computer, ability to use Lens to practice words or phrases in different languages, as well as in-line Google Search results.

As seen below in the GIF, Lens users can now take a shot of handwritten text, then send that text directly to a Chrome browser. You only need to make sure that both devices are logged into the same Google account.

For those trying to learn a new language, you can now select text with Lens and tap the new Listen button to hear it read out loud. This should help you with difficultly pronounced words.

As for in-line Search results, should you happen across a word or phrase you aren’t familiar with and need more info on, you can see results of highlighted words straight from Google. It’s learning made easy!

All of these new goodies are available in Google Lens on Android right now.

// Google