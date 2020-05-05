Here’s Your Last Chance to Grab a Google Home for $29

The original Google Home flash sale from this weekend that saw the smart speaker drop to $29 helped it sellout almost everywhere, probably for good. If you missed the sale, you may have one last chance: Office Depot.

Office Depot/ OfficeMax are still showing some stock, with both delivery and in-store pickup available. Most of the stores I checked have a single unit left, though, so be quick if you were planning on a same-day pick-up.

Should you buy Google Home, a 3-year old device with Google Assistant? Sure, man, let your home get its smarts on.