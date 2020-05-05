If you have a supported Samsung Galaxy device and want to get a bit of racing in, you can now download the new Forza Street game from the Galaxy Store instead of Google Play. After doing so you’ll be able to claim a free bundle of goodies, which includes an in-game 2015 Mustang GT and 2015 C7 Corvette Z06 in custom Galaxy paint, in-game credit, as well as gold. It’s a bunch of stuff valued at $20.

Of course, you don’t have to download from the Galaxy Store. The game is now available on Google Play, too! The game itself looks pretty nice if you’re into racing. Published by Microsoft, you’ll be busy doing street races and building up your car collection as you take on various competitors. This is the first official Forza game for mobile, so we have to assume it’s decent.

Again, if you have a Galaxy phone, download it from Galaxy Store for the free goods. If you don’t have a Galaxy phone, download from Google Play.

Don’t forget your seatbelt!