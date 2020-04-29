YouTube TV announced this week that it is offering extended trials of select networks, which is perfect for those who are cooped up inside due to COVID-19.
YouTube TV lists that so long as you haven’t trialed these networks previously, you can enjoy 30 free days of networks like Showtime, Shudder (great network for horror genre fans!), Acorn, and Sundance.
Networks With Extended Trials
- Showtime
- Shudder
- Acorn TV
- CuriosityStream
- Sundance Now
- Urban Movie Channel
This promotion is live right now on YouTube TV, so go take advantage!
There's no time like the present to dive into new content! Some of our add-ons are now available for a one-month free trial.
Never taken these channels for a spin? What are you waiting for? ⬇️@Showtime@AcornTV@CuriosityStream@Sundance_Now@WatchUMC@Shudder
— YouTube TV At 🏠 (@YouTubeTV) April 29, 2020
