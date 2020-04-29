YouTube TV announced this week that it is offering extended trials of select networks, which is perfect for those who are cooped up inside due to COVID-19.

YouTube TV lists that so long as you haven’t trialed these networks previously, you can enjoy 30 free days of networks like Showtime, Shudder (great network for horror genre fans!), Acorn, and Sundance.

Networks With Extended Trials

Showtime

Shudder

Acorn TV

CuriosityStream

Sundance Now

Urban Movie Channel

This promotion is live right now on YouTube TV, so go take advantage!