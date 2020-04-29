OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro Now Available!

Today is launch day for the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro, two phones worthy of your consideration if you are in the market for a new smartphone. They might be expensive for OnePlus phones, but they pack a punch and yet still remain a better value than almost any other high-end phone available today.

Want to know more before pulling the trigger? Our OnePlus 8 Pro review and OnePlus 8 review are good places to start.

Done there? OK, so buying a OnePlus 8 Pro is going to be difficult at this moment. The phone went up for sale at midnight and has basically sold out in the US in all colors. Amazon is supposed to sell it, but shows it not being in stock for a couple of weeks. The OnePlus 8 is still readily available at Verizon and T-Mobile, though, as well as at OnePlus’ store.

OnePlus 8 Pro (starting at $899):

OnePlus 8 (starting at $699):